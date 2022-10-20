Joodam Drink & Talk, a new modern Korean kitchen and cocktail bar, is now open in Calgary.

Calgary has many fantastic Korean restaurants that have recently opened, like Baekjeong Korean BBQ House and Asadal Korean Cuisine, and this new concept strives to be one more great option.

Located in the heart of Inglewood, this new spot specializes in modern twists on the classics. All items are meant to be shared here.

Dishes on the menu here include classics like bibimbap and Korean fried chicken, as well as creative new spins like the kimchi arancini fried rice balls, made with fresh mozzarella cheese, tomato cream sauce, and Grana Padano cheese.

There are also salads, pasta, steaks, and even cheese boards here, along with one-of-a-kind creations like the battered and fried shrimp served with house-made peach sauce, house-mixed green salad, bell peppers, candy caramelized yellow peaches, and crunchy potatoes.

The drinks are no less exciting.

Using jams, teas, house-made syrups, fun garnishes, and more, these are all shaken and stirred to perfection, whether you like it on the sweet or sour side.

In Korean, Joodam means to drink and talk, and that seems like a perfect namesake to us.

Joodam Drink & Talk

Address: 1003 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

