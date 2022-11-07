Prickett Richard just opened on, or under, Calgary’s iconic 17th Avenue.

Located underneath the extremely popular corner BBQ spot Comery Block, this low-key but very hip space doesn’t advertise itself at all, hidden to the side of the building, behind a plain door, and in the old storage space. You even have to avoid the kitchen to get there.

It’s open every day except for Monday, from 6 pm to late.

The menu has snacks to share, like premium shrimp cocktails and featured oysters.

Plates of prosciutto are complimented by fruity sauces and decorated beautifully. The tartare here is beautifully mixed and served with classic ruffled chips because they’re delicious. This place feels fancy but ditches the usual offerings when a simple idea just feels better.

Each dish feels elevated and modern, comforting, and playful, which is exactly how you want a speakeasy-style kitchen and bar to operate.

For drinks, like any secret basement spot in the underbelly of a restaurant, the cocktails are where it’s at.

Espresso martinis, old-fashioned cocktails, tiki-style drinks, balanced sours, and more are all created and garnished beautifully here.

The Purple Parallelogram is made with Niepoort Ruby Port, crushed grapes, lemon, meringue, balsamic reduction, and grape blasters, while the Pennyroyal Tea uses Alberta Springs 10-year rye, Meletti Amaro, Cocchi Dopo Teatro, Earl Grey tea leaves, and Teapot Bitters, for a rich and unique profile.

The entrance here can be found through the steel door in the back alley off 6th Street.

You’re welcome.

Prickett Richard

Address: Underneath Comery Block – 638 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram