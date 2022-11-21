Olea is a new chef-driven dining concept that just opened in Calgary.

Opening today, November 21, this stylish Mediterranean restaurant experience offers an approachable menu and vibrant room.

This is from the same group that brought Calgary Sensei Bar, a hip spot for baos and tacos, and the two spaces are attached which makes for an interesting vibe of combined concepts.

Olea aims to bring the same modern flare but this time to Mediterranean cuisine.

Mediterranean cooking often uses three main ingredients of olive, wheat, and grape, and more specifically, olive oil, bread, and pasta. With influences from countries like Greece, Italy, and Spain, dishes often include other ingredients like seafood, poultry, fruits, and vegetables as well.

The menu here is broken down into categories like pizza, mains, appetizers, and pinchos, which are traditional small snacks perfect over drinks at the bar.

Dishes include starters like the spot prawn risotto, bison sugo pappardelle pasta, beet salad, and mains like the lamb porterhouse served with green olive tapenade, wild mushroom baklava, rosemary carrots, vermouth jus, and truffle honey.

There are five unique pizzas here as well, like the rich and delicious pear and brie topped with truffle, gruyere cheese, arugula, caramelized onions, mushrooms, and truffle honey.

It feels warm in here, so make a reservation for this new spot and get out of the cold.

Olea

Address: 1520 14th Street SW, Calgary

