Fleetwood Lounge is a premium cocktail bar and lounge opening this week in Calgary.

Originally supposed to open last month, this new spot marks the first sign of Calgary’s new central hub for incredible Italian food. It opens on Friday, July 22, in the Beltline.

Also opening up in this exact Downtown Calgary location, Pazzi Pizzeria, a Neapolitan-style pizza joint, Treno Coffee & Prosecco, an exciting new cafe and bar concept, and Luca Mercato, a new modern and stylish Italian market.

This bar will have a welcoming atmosphere that feels elevated in style — it’s relaxed and a great place to unwind at the end of the day. Guests can expect classic cocktails and a rich, shareable food menu.

The modern vintage décor of the space is inspired by the fashion and style of the 1930s brought into the modern era. The best example isn’t just the velvet chairs or barter lamps but the rare 1933 Cadillac Fleetwood that sits on display.

This throwback bar will be a great place to sip on a martini, shaken or stirred.

Polenta fries, fondue dip, jumbo green tiger prawns, grilled lamb lollipops, and poutine with pulled duck confit, taleggio cheese, cranberry mustard, and duck jus are just a few of the menu items here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fleetwood Lounge (@fleetwoodlounge)

Check out this new restaurant as soon as you can, and all the other Italian concepts in the same building.

Fleetwood Lounge

Address: 524 10th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram