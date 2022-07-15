Treno Coffee & Prosecco is an exciting new cafe and bar concept opening today in Calgary.

Opening in the heart of Calgary, Treno offers the chance to grab your morning latte on the way to work and a relaxing glass of Prosecco to unwind with afterward.

This is the first food concept opening inside The Oliver building, which aims to be a central hub for incredible Italian food.

The space inside is elegant and exciting and the perfect place to enjoy cafe-style food and drink in a cozy but luxurious room.

Guests can try any of the traditional croissants, paninis, pastries, and more, but created with a modern Italian influence.

The cocktail program was developed by Tiffanie Hensel, an impressive award-winning mixologist.

The culinary program was created by Executive Chef Giuseppe Di Gennaro, who uses Italian cuisine as a significant influence.

This will be an exceptional new addition to the dining scene in YYC and will be an especially helpful pick-me-up spot during this last weekend of the Calgary Stampede.

This is the first day to check out this epic new food space, so go be one of the first.

Treno Coffee & Prosecco

Address: 524 10th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram