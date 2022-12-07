It’s been a long time coming, but the new Bro’s To Go location is finally opening in Calgary.

Located at 1527 5th Street SW, this loaded breakfast sandwich spot had originally planned on opening back in March so it’s so exciting it’s finally here.

The grand opening for this new spot will be on Saturday, December 10 from 9 am to 2 pm.

Started by two brothers, Gil and Jeffrey Carlos, the first and very popular location is at 303-4820 Northland Drive NW. This is also the same team behind the popular brunch restaurant Bro’Kin Yolk.

This counter-service spot will offer a simple menu with plenty of choices. You pick your sandwich, maybe grab a side and a drink, and you’re good to go.

There are nine different breakfast sandwiches to choose from here, all with completely creative and quality ingredients. You’ve never had a breakfast sandwich like these ones before.

The Lola Burger is housemade with a Longanisa pork patty, spicy aioli, aged cheddar, egg, lettuce, and tomato.

One vegetarian option is the Porty B, a double-breaded and stuffed portobello mushroom sandwich with three kinds of cheese, lettuce, tomato, and lemon-basil aioli.

Even the Basic B on the menu sounds anything but plain, made with house-cured bacon and an egg, topped with lettuce, tomato, aged cheddar, smashed avocado, and paprika aioli.

It doesn’t matter anymore that YYC has been waiting for this spot for 10 months. It’s here now and we can’t wait to try it.

Bro’s To Go – The Fifth Building

Address: 1527 5th Street SW, Calgary

