Hanbo Noodle House, an authentic Korean experience, just opened in Calgary.

This new noodle spot opened on Macleod Trail, and just in time to serve up hot, comforting dishes during the cold winter months.

Specializing in Kalguksu, a handmade Korean knife-cut noodle soup, this food spot is an interesting and delicious addition to YYC.

These noodle soups include Seafood Jeo, Pork Mandu, and Sujebi, to name just a few. Some are served with dumplings, some with noodles, but all are massive in portion size.

These soups typically come with assorted vegetables, steamed rice, and kimchi.

There are also Korean-style dumplings, pancakes, cold noodles, pork bone soup, kimchi dishes, and more. The appetizers on the menu here are mostly different kinds of Kimpab, made with rice, fish cakes, pickled radish, sesame seeds, and oil, all wrapped in nori.

We recommend asking for all of the sides, dips, and oils you can to enhance the flavour and experience of each dish at the table.

Check out this new noodle spot for dine-in, or stay out of the cold and order it for delivery.

Hanbo Noodle House

Address: 4340 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary

Instagram