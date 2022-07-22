The Wilde is a stunning new rooftop restaurant in the newly opened Dorian Hotel.

The hotel is located in the heart of Calgary’s business district, with a boutique-inspired design and 137 uniquely themed guest rooms. For guests and locals, The Wilde restaurant is a destination spot in YYC that demands a visit.

The Wilde is a fine dining restaurant located on the hotel’s 27th floor that will feature organic, sustainable, and local ingredients.

Dished had the wonderful opportunity of getting a sneak peek of this stunning new room, trying out the creative dishes, and even checking out the highest patio in the entire city.

Kevin D. Birch has created a menu filled with bold flavours and inventive plates, plated beautifully with pearls, dustings, and other molecular gastronomy. It also highlights local ingredients done the classic way, often mixing both styles of cooking.

Named after Oscar Wilde, the drinks and dishes here have all been created in the theme of his famous novel, The Picture of Dorian Gray. Even the rooms in the hotel are themed in this classic and refined way.

First, we tried a couple of cocktails.

It was a sunny day on the rooftop patio, so we went with something light and refreshing.

We started with two of the Royale drinks: the Wilde and the Portora. Both are made with interesting textures and flavours, using ingredients like champagne, Aperol, pineapple, and even marmalade.

For food, we started with oysters and shared the tartare and the scallop dish. The elk tartare was mixed with sheep cheddar, capers, shallot, preserved buffalo plum, served with prairie sage crisps, and came with confit quail yolk to combine.

The two mains we ordered were spectacular, as we were looking for a mix of meat and fish, like the appetizers.

The tenderly cooked bison short rib came with a root mélange, pomme purée, popped buckwheat, prairie onion jus, horseradish, and fresh Saskatoon berries.

Haida Gwaii halibut was surrounded with colour and explosive flavour, from the beetroot gnocchi to the rhubarb chutney, and a parmesan dust that added great flavour without sacrificing texture.

It wasn’t just the picturesque views or the food on the plate that made the experience so memorable, but the little things as well. Before the meals came out we were able to choose our type of bread with homemade compound butter. A mid-course shaved ice palette cleanser came between each dish.

It felt like a chef-designed course experience, even though we ordered a la carte, offering the best of both styles of service.

To finish, we had two desserts which were more like conceptual art. One a representation of the colours and textures found in nature, and the other a perfect building block of geometric spheres made of chocolate.

The room is in an “L” shape, with one side lining the windows for views that seem to go on forever past the skyscrapers of downtown, and the other side with the excitement of the bar accompanied by a cozy room with large windows to sip cocktails in what feels like a living room setting.

The elevator trip up 27 floors is worth everything The Wilde has to offer.

If you’re staying in a room or not, check out this new YYC restaurant, and hope for a spot on the patio if you’re not afraid of heights.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Calgary (@dishedcalgary)

The Wilde

Address: The Dorian – 525 5th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram