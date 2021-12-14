What do Retro Honey, Yangyum, Soy Garlic, and Green Onion have in common?

They’re all fried chicken flavours that you can order to devour at Calgary’s soon-to-be-open chicken joint, I M Chicken.

You might also like: A new Japanese-inspired bar just opened in Calgary

Inside Calgary's highly anticipated new Nashville-inspired saloon (PHOTOS)

Will Alberta liquor stores run out of your favourite booze this holiday season?

Set to open its doors “soon,” according to its social media accounts, this Korean-style eatery has been posting photos of its delicious fried chicken on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @imchicken_yyc

I M Chicken has unique fried chicken concoctions like Prinkle Chicken, as well as a signature dish that looks like it’s been fried to crispy perfection.

The eatery will be located at #1C – 1330 15th Avenue SW in Calgary.

Be sure to check out I M Chicken on social media for all your chicken-related desires and for your chance to be one of the first to try out its delicious-looking food in the city as soon as it opens.

I M Chicken

Address: #1C – 1330 15 Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-992-8788

Instagram