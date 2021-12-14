A new restaurant "I M Chicken" to open in Calgary soon
What do Retro Honey, Yangyum, Soy Garlic, and Green Onion have in common?
They’re all fried chicken flavours that you can order to devour at Calgary’s soon-to-be-open chicken joint, I M Chicken.
Set to open its doors “soon,” according to its social media accounts, this Korean-style eatery has been posting photos of its delicious fried chicken on Instagram.
I M Chicken has unique fried chicken concoctions like Prinkle Chicken, as well as a signature dish that looks like it’s been fried to crispy perfection.
The eatery will be located at #1C – 1330 15th Avenue SW in Calgary.
Be sure to check out I M Chicken on social media for all your chicken-related desires and for your chance to be one of the first to try out its delicious-looking food in the city as soon as it opens.
I M Chicken
Address: #1C – 1330 15 Avenue SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-992-8788