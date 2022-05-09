Central, an exciting new bar concept, has opened in the heart of Calgary’s Beltline community.

Aiming to be a gathering place in the neighbourhood for great food, friends, and good times, this will be another welcome addition to the District at Beltline.

What’s equally as exciting, is that one of Vancouver’s most popular breweries, 33 Acres, is opening right beside Central.

One of Calgary’s most notable chefs behind spots like Pigot Burgers and Pat and Betty, Chef Mike Pigot, has curated an incredible food menu.

The chef-designed pub-style food menu includes nacho trays, sliders, sushi rolls, teriyaki bowls, enchiladas, burgers, and more.

The bar program seems to be focused on it all, from wine to crushable cocktails like the Strawberry Spritz and Pineapple Jalapeño Margarita to carefully selected local craft beers.

The space is impressive, with a wrap-around bar in the middle of the room, tons of TVs at every angle, an open kitchen, and a massive outdoor patio space.

Today is the official opening date, so make sure to check out this new bar and food spot for all the playoff action happening in the world of sports right now.

Central Taps

Address: 211 – 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram