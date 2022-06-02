The Oliver, an upcoming five-star apartment experience in Calgary, is about to get a central hub for incredible Italian food.

Slated to open in mid-June are five brand-new food, drink, and market concepts inspired by Italian culture.

There will be an Italian market, a lounge, a Prosecco and coffee bar, a pizzeria, and a chic Italian restaurant.

These will be just steps away from the next one in the same building! The Oliver building is located right in the heart of Calgary at 524 10th Avenue SW, Calgary.

It’s basically an Italian food hall with a little bit of everything.

The culinary program was created by Executive Chef Giuseppe Di Gennaro, who uses Italian cuisine as a significant influence. As for the cocktail program, it has been developed by Tiffanie Hensel, an award-winning mixologist.

Here are the five food spots that can be found at The Oliver.

Luca Restaurant is a stylish new Italian restaurant opening up in The Oliver building.

The menu is broken up into starters, pasta dishes, salads, meat, and seafood. Every dish has a modern take on a classic, elevating the food to something entirely original.

Everything is made from scratch, the pasta is made fresh every day, and authentic ingredients will be imported straight from Italy.

This bar will have a welcoming atmosphere that feels elevated in style and relaxed and a great place to unwind at the end of the day. Guests can expect classic cocktails and a rich, shareable food menu.

This throwback bar will be a great place to sip on a martini, shaken or stirred.

Pazzi Pizzeria is an exciting new Neapolitan-inspired pizza restaurant with scratch-made dough and premium ingredients and toppings.

There will be nine unique pizzas on the menu here, which feel like exciting twists on the traditional pies we know and love.

Most of the spots at The Olive are for ordering food and drink, but this area is a new modern and stylish Italian market space.

There will be everyday essentials and in-store pre-packaged meals to go and select wines for sale here.

If that wasn’t enough, there will be a butcher counter and deli for fresh baked goods, premium produce, high-quality Italian meats, and dairy products.

Guests at this exciting new cafe and bar can expect an excellent selection of traditional croissants, paninis, pastries, and more, but created with a modern Italian influence.

Address: 524 10th Avenue SW, Calgary

