Frenchie Wine Bar, a popular and romantic French-inspired wine bar in Calgary, is finally reopening today.

Located in a hidden room (behind Una Pizza on 17th Avenue), Frenchie closed nearly a year ago and we are so happy it’s back.

Adorably named after the dog breed, this secret spot has an extensive wine list, cocktails, snacks to pair, and a delectable choice of fondue options.

“A bigger and better Frenchie is coming, but not without the sustainable wine, cheese, and small plates that you’ve come to love,” said the bar in a recent Instagram post.

This little back wine bar has close to 15 wines by the glass, from refreshing sparkling to bold reds. Grab a bottle and stay a while, with wine from all over the world and priced so that you can sip on a budget and go for some higher-end options.

In addition to wines, this wouldn’t be much of a speakeasy-style spot without an amazing cocktail list. There are no massive garnishes or gimmicky ingredients here, just well-crafted original cocktails that taste amazing, especially with the food.

The cheese fondues here come with ingredients like appenzeller, gruyère, Emmenthal, truffle oil, fresh garlic, and cracked pepper, all served with grilled sourdough bread. As for the side options for dipping into the melty cheese, there are vegetables, meats, fruit, and more.

There are also snacks and small plates, featuring shareable dishes like savoury peaches and cream, shrimp beignets, and an outstanding beef tartare served on thick house-made potato waffle chips.

Intimate tables in a cozy and dimly lit room truly make this one of the best spots in Calgary.

Check this newly reopened place out, if you can find it. It’s better than ever.

Frenchie Wine Bar

Address: 616 17th Avenue SW, Calgary (behind Una Pizza)

Instagram