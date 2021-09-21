Japanese pancake restaurant Fuwa Fuwa opening first-ever Edmonton location

A Japanese pancake restaurant that has taken Toronto by storm is heading west, opening its first-ever store in Edmonton later this year.

The Japanese Soufflé pancakes from Fuwa Fuwa are fluffy, airy creations traditionally served at weddings to symbolize good fortune.

Currently, Fuwa Fuwa only has stores in Ontario.

The company website states that the Edmonton location should be up and running come November.

In addition to the Edmonton spot, Fuwa Fuwa is doubling down in Alberta, launching a store in Calgary in November.

So the countdown is on for some soft, fluffy, delicious pancakes in Edmonton. We can’t wait to try them!