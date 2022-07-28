Luca Restaurant is a stylish new Italian restaurant that just opened in Calgary.

This downtown spot opened on July 25 in the exciting new Olive building.

Also opening up in this building is Pazzi Pizzeria, a Neapolitan-style pizza joint, Treno Coffee & Prosecco, an exciting new cafe and bar concept, Fleetwood Lounge, a throwback cocktail bar, and Luca Mercato, a new modern and stylish Italian market.

It’s basically an Italian food hall that has a little bit of everything.

Luca Restaurant offers indulgent premium Italian food and drinks.

The culinary program was created by Executive Chef Giuseppe Di Gennaro, who uses Italian cuisine as a significant influence.

The menu here is broken up into starters, pasta dishes, salads, meat, and seafood. Every dish has a modern take on a classic, elevating the food to something entirely original.

As an example of creativity, the semolina-dusted calamari is served with artichoke-lemon tartar and smoked paprika, and the gnocco ravioli is made with whipped ricotta and soft egg yolk filling, beurre noisette, and smoked pancetta.

With four pasta dishes, three meat, and three seafood dishes, things here are made simply but each one feels special.

There’s also an impressive Alberta Prime Beef dinner with a roasted 30-oz bone-in rib-eye steak, duck fat roasted fingerling potatoes, charred brussels sprouts, and roasted garlic.

The dishes are all made from scratch, the pasta is made fresh every day, and authentic ingredients will be imported straight from Italy.

The cocktail program was developed by Tiffanie Hensel, an impressive award-winning mixologist.

Luca’s is an upscale restaurant that offers a hip dining environment in one of the more exciting food buildings in the heart of the city.

Check out this swanky new classic cocktail bar concept as soon as you can.

Luca Restaurant

Address: 524 10th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram