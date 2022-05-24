Sorella Trattoria, an authentic pasta restaurant with fun twists on dishes, just opened its doors in Calgary.

This new concept promises a “fresh take on Italian with the wisdom of generations of family tradition.”

Located at 1036 Centre Street N, this pasta restaurant’s name means sister because every guest is to be treated like family.

The dishes here are seasonal and shareable, with a great wine list and cocktail menu to pair with the food.

The entire food menu is split into small plates, vegetables, pasta, and meat and fish. Each one is authentically made but with modern twists that never feel like it’s trying too hard.

The tartare on the small plates menu is made with cornichons, dijon, egg, and chickpea crisp, while the tomato dish is a whole roasted tomato, served with burrata, basil oil, and house-grilled Pugliese bread.

As for the vegetables, the carrots are made with celeriac cream, the broccolini comes with a romesco sauce, and the cauliflower is prepared in the style of cacio e pepe pasta.

Both classic and modern pasta are available at Sorella Trattoria, like pappardelle, spaghetti, and linguine, but each is prepared in creative ways. As for the main dishes, there are too many fantastic ones to mention, but we recommend trying either the scallops and prawns or the cornish hen, served with ricotta gnocchi.

The wine list is primarily Italian with some Canadian offerings, and the cocktail list is inspired in the same way the food is. Italian drink recipes with inventive ingredients to make something memorable, like the Negroni Sbagliato, made the traditional way but with added balsamic syrup.

This hot new spot is currently taking reservations, so call them and book your place!

Sorella Trattoria

Address: 1036 Centre Street N, Calgary

Instagram