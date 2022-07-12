Borough Bar + Grill is an exciting new restaurant, bar, and patisserie opening tonight in northwest Calgary.

Murrieta’s Hospitality is behind this contemporary dining concept in the vibrant University District of Calgary. This has been a long-awaited spot, with the first announcement happening back in January.

Inspired by the five boroughs of New York, Borough Bar + Grill looks to become one of Calgary’s premier destinations.

Food from the five boroughs is incredibly diverse and the menu will be designed to reflect all of those different tastes. Expect to see New York staple dishes like rotisserie chicken, prime rib, and whole fish on the tables here.

The kitchen has a vertical rotisserie for a unique and enhanced way to cook different meats, like chicken, pork racks, porterhouse lambs, and bone-in ribs.

The design of the space will feature a large main dining room, a stunning patio, a lounge, a chef’s table for larger parties, and a walk-in patisserie specializing in sandwiches and coffee. The architecture aims to reflect the New York experience, a casual vibe with impressive features, like floating ceilings and intimate booths.

The floor plan is an intention to perfectly blend the indoor space with the outdoor area, with one of the coolest patio areas in YYC. It feels like Manhattan meets Maui.

In addition to the lounge, dining room, and epic patio space, there’s also going to be a patisserie for grab-and-go lunch items like coffee and pastries.

Ideally located on University Avenue, with direct access to Central Commons Park, and beside the brand new Cineplex VIP Cinema, this is a highly anticipated opening we’ve been very excited about.

Arriving just in time for patio season, you’ll want to check out this epic new YYC dining destination.

Borough Bar + Grill

Address: 4011 University Avenue NW, Calgary

Instagram