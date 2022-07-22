Fire and Flora is the newest addition to the District at Beltline.

This exciting new restaurant was originally supposed to open in the spring, so it’s so nice to finally have it here in YYC. The menu highlights the best ingredients Canada has to offer.

Canadian cuisine can be hard to define, and this new spot seems like it will be a great representation of dishes and flavours.

The Canadian-focused menu at this exciting new spot will feature veggie-forward cuisine, so expect fresh vegetables and exciting flavours to enhance them.

There will be an a la carte menu, highlighting produce that’s grown here in Western Canada, as well as a clay-fired oven to perfectly cook dishes like Napoli-inspired pizzas and sourdough bread.

Even more exciting, there will also be a rotating tasting menu, complete with beverage pairings, showcasing specific in-season fruits and vegetables.

The food sounds delicious, but it’s also the experience of eating it that chef Ryan cares about and hopes to make special.

“We are excited to be working together with local artisans, farmers and vendors to provide the freshest local ingredients that will allow us to create showpiece menu items that still offer some familiarity,” said chef Ryan, founder and owner of Fire & Flora, in a media release.

“After the recent season of physical distancing, we are excited to bring everyone back together with the local nuance behind our warm, comforting food and impeccable service.”

“Many of our dishes will be meant for sharing and will invite guests to indulge in shared experiences once again,” he added.

Canada can be felt in more than just the dishes on the plate at Fire and Flora. The entire design of the restaurant hopes to celebrate the country’s landscape.

“This motif is further explored by mural artwork located throughout the restaurant,” said chef Ryan.

“Expressive use of natural earth tones found in the Albertan landscape,” he added.

Copper colours that are found in soils, clay, and the leaves in fall, as well as forest greens inspired by evergreens, grasses, and foliage, add to the warmth of the room here.

The District at Beltline is a chef-driven experience with food vendors from some of Calgary’s most renowned chefs.

Kama, Central Taps, and 33 Acres Brewery are just a few of the other vendors found in this epic food area.

Whether you love meat or are a strict vegan, check this new place out as soon as you can.

“We want to offer refined, personable service that will keep people coming back for more and pique the interest of those who might not normally consume a plant-forward diet,” said chef Ryan.

Fire and Flora

Address: 227 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram