The Banquet Bar in Calgary is finally open, and people are so excited.

The sports bar concept with a bowling alley, billiards, massive patio space, and more, launched this week and is located in the University District at #220, 3953 University Avenue NW.

The original location is in Fort McMurray, and the only other one has become a hugely popular spot for sports, games, food, drinks, and good times. Calgary loves its sports bars that turn into fun party spots, so this place should fit right in.

Identifying itself as a “premium dive bar,” The Banquet Bar is an exciting new addition to the University District, which has become one of the most vibrant communities in Calgary.

OEB, Canadian Brewhouse, and the new Village Ice Cream location just opened in this community, and the swanky new Borough Bar and Grill is opening up this summer.

The space inside is spectacular, with tons of wooden tables and colourful booths, neon signs and other artwork covering the walls, TVs seen from every angle, games like billiards, ping pong, a mini-bowling alley, and a life-size Price is Right wheel.

The outdoor space is just as stunning and lucky for us; the massive patio opens up today.

It’s a multi-tiered space with a panoramic view of the University District, complete with heaters, umbrellas, views of TVs, and wide-open walkways to the excitement going on inside.

The menu has every pub-style dish you could hope for. We wish we could have tried it all, so bring a group to try as many things as possible.

Smoked brisket sliders, poutines with Boursin cheese, wraps made with Korean-style fried chicken, or the pork belly mac and cheese are just a few examples of typical dishes made way more exciting at Banquet.

We tried the Trash Can Nachos, Sushi “Tacos,” and Steamed Bao Buns, which were all fantastic.

The nachos came loaded with mixed cheese, fresh jalapeños, scallions, salsa, house-made hot sauce, sour cream, and pickled red onions, all stacked super high.

And for drinks, we had The Lebowski, The Temptress, and the Pineapple Sour.

It was our favourite, shaken with Buffalo Trace bourbon, pineapple juice, simple syrup, sour mix, and a dehydrated pineapple as a garnish.

Honestly, it was a pretty overwhelming experience in the best way possible. There were so many fun things to do everywhere we looked that we didn’t know where to start.

We suggest taking a breath, ordering some food, and planning on staying a while with your most fun friends.

The Banquet Bar

Address: University District – #220, 3953 University Avenue NW, Calgary

