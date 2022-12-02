Oodle Noodle, a popular Edmonton-based noodle restaurant, opened in Calgary today.

With locations already in Edmonton, Fort Saskatchewan, Airdrie, and more, this growth is an exciting step for the noodle restaurant.

Sonny Pham founded Oodle Noodle, using his years of living and travelling through Vietnam, Cambodia, and Thailand to create the concept and menu, which is made up of starters, salads, soups, rice dishes, and 15+ noodle dishes.

Green onion pancakes, wonton soup, Thai chicken salad, and the Bombay butter chicken poutine are all fantastic options, and that doesn’t even include any of the noodle dishes yet.

Butter chicken mac and cheese, jungle curry, lemongrass chicken, and pad Thai are just a few of the noodle bowl options here. The thousand-year flavour bowl comes wok-fried with mandarin noodles, ginger, fresh vegetables, and black bean sauce, served with your choice of protein.

There are plenty of vegetarian and vegan options as well. The staff are super friendly about helping you decide which dish is best for you, depending on where your tastes lie on the sweet and sour scale.

For many, this was a highly anticipated opening in YYC and with so many options available, we can’t wait to keep trying a new dish with each visit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oodle Noodle (@oodlenoodlegram)

Oodle Noodle

Address: 1244 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram