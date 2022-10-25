Business & Pleasure is one of Calgary’s coolest new spots and it just opened up.

Located in the Inglewood community, this low-key but very hip cocktail bar has an alleyway entrance, tasty snacks, and incredible drinks.

It’s open Wednesday and Thursday from 4 to 11 pm and on Friday and Saturday from 4 pm to late.

The menu has snacks to share and meals to enjoy all to yourself. Taking inspiration from all over, the concept appears to just be “great bar food ideas.”

The montaditos use an East-end sourdough crostini with feature toppings. pan-fried shishito peppers, crispy tofu salad rolls, and ahi tuna tartare with gyu, soy caviar, wasabi tobiko, pickled shimeji mushrooms, and fried shallots served with wonton chips are great to pick at over cocktails.

Each dish feels elevated and modern but always comforting, like the Fat Boy Burger and the Beet Reuben.

For drinks, cocktails are where it’s at here, even though there is a great wine and beer list. the bartenders certainly know how to mix and shake up the classics, but we suggest going for one (or more) of the originals, like the floral and bright Marigold mixed with vodka, black raspberry liqueur, crème de cassis, fresh lemon juice, b&p schisandra berry soda, and rose bitters.

Even though it’s slightly speakeasy-style, the atmosphere here is still a welcoming one. It’s a neighbourhood spot that has friendly service and a menu that always offers fun and playful features.

The motto here is that “sometimes you can have both” and here, you always can.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Business & Pleasure (@itsbusinessandpleasure)

Business & Pleasure

Address: 1327a 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

Instagram