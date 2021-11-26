OEB Breakfast Co. to open new Calgary location in December
Popular Canadian all-day brunch spot OEB Breakfast Co. has some seriously exciting egg-xpansion plans on the horizon. And it looks like YYC’s new location is coming in hot!
OEB Breakfast Co. will be opening at 4132 University Avenue NW in the University District early next month.
This Calgary-founded joint opened its first location in YYC back in 2009. It has since expanded to Edmonton, Saskatoon, Vancouver, and soon, Toronto.
Once it opens, breakfast fanatics can expect to munch on OEB’s signature breakfast poutines, sky-high French toasts, and classic breakfast staples made using ingredients from local purveyors.
OEB’s new University District location is set to open to the public on December 6, 2021.
OEB Breakfast Co. – University District
Address: 4132 University Avenue NW, Calgary