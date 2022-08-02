ACME Pizza Co. is an exciting new pizza spot inside the Two House Brewing Co., a new beer taproom.

Located in Calgary’s bustling Sunalta community, the pizzas here are classic and contemporary and the beers are delicious and house-brewed. Both the brewery and the pizza menu only launched last week.

These hand-built pizzas were thought up by Executive Chef and Pizzaiolo Avdyl “Agostino” Agolli, and there are 16 different kinds to choose from.

Right next door, and under the same ownership, is one of the best restaurants in YYC: Gwailo. Gwailo is a Hong Kong-inspired cocktail bar and eatery that also influences this new taproom menu, like the beer nuts flavoured with salted caramel, Szechuan peppercorns, and chili.

The pizzas of ACME Pizza Co. are the star here, and what better food could you hope for at a new brewery?

Burrata, carbonara, and mortadella pizzas are classic recipes you may have tried, but like the Gamberetti al Pesto pizza with arugula pesto, mozzarella, garlic prawns, bacon, confit tomato, feta, and chili oil, these are made to perfection.

If you’re feeling a little more adventurous, there are more contemporary kinds to try, like the Saporita topped with walnut cream, mozzarella, gorgonzola dolce, pecorino, prosciutto parma, and drizzled with honey.

The taproom, offering house-brewed beers to pair with the pizza, has a fun atmosphere inside and outside, and a space that welcomes large groups or just a place to catch up on emails.

Stop by for a beer, discover the new concept, and try and go hungry while you’re at it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Two House Brewing Co. (@twohousebrew)

ACME Pizza Co.

Address: 1901 10th Street SW, Calgary

Instagram