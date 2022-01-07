Local celebrity Chef Mike Pigot is at it again, Calgary.

Pigot, a winner of the Food Network competition show Guy’s Grocery Games, most recently launched his wildly popular Pigot Burger Club, a smash burger pop-up in Calgary that made its way to Toronto and Vancouver.

He also recently opened Friends with Benefits by Pigot Breakfast Club in the First Street Market.

But now, there’s something fresh-off-the-grill from the culinary figure. Pigot’s new concept, Pat and Betty, officially opens in Calgary’s Victoria Park today.

Chef Pigot spoke to Dished Calgary about the new endeavour, what inspired him to open it, and what people can expect.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PAT & BETTY (@patandbettys)

“Pat & Betty is something this city hasn’t quite seen yet,” Pigot told Dished.

“The room is extremely unique from the way we curated our open kitchen concept, private dining room and mezzanine, all the way to the bathrooms being individually experiential. We’ve collected art from a variety of eras and artists, antiquities, and beautiful mid-century pieces, all while honouring the history of the building we are in — Radio Block,” he added.

Pat and Betty is a European-inspired dinette and bar, with a remaining Canadian influence. The menu here can be navigated beautifully, allowing for orders for small and large tables to enjoy as many dishes as possible.

“The food is the biggest part, taking its cues from family legacy and Canadian influence while being contemporarily European in its execution,” Pigot told us.

“Once diners of Calgary walk into the space, you’re transported into a place that’s familiar and foreign, where you can truly savour the moment,” he added.

There are plenty of small plates ideal for sharing, like the crab arancini with green goddess dressing and chilli oil. A variety of oysters and caviar choices are also great for sharing, as are the plates designed to be eaten with the freshly made sourdough, like the country beef tartare with “animal butter” toast.

Pasta is made from local pasta shop La Mano that is right around the corner and elevated into mind-blowing dishes by the kitchen staff here.

As for larger plates at Pat and Betty, there are morsels like the bone-in double pork chop made with caramelized honey butter, roasted pear, and pickled chilis up for order.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PAT & BETTY (@patandbettys)

Pat and Betty describes itself as “a space to celebrate simply being together, with unapologetically indulgent food, vivid wines and big-hearted service.”

Named after the mothers of both of the managing partners of Pat and Betty, the passion for this new spot is a dedication to them.

“From a young age, I would watch my mom and grandmothers in the kitchen, cooking from a variety of baked goods, both savoury and sweet, to cookie jars stuffed to the brim and Sunday suppers on a weekly basis,” said Pigot.

“It was that time shared all together which evoke a lot of nostalgia and memories for me,” he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PAT & BETTY (@patandbettys)

“The menu at Pat and Bettys pays homage to both my mom along with my business partners’ mom, with strong roots to their mothers before them – playful takes on a variety of European dishes, while still being uniquely Canadian. The menu created for Pat & Betty truly represents how we all love to eat, indulgently,” said Pigot.

With an extensive wine list, simple but fantastic cocktail list, and plenty of local beers available, Pat and Betty will be a great place to sit with friends and stay for a while, which is exactly what Pigot and Martin intended.

“When creating our ethos around what Pat & Betty is all about, it simply comes back to those cherished memories with family and loved ones around a dinner table,” said Pigot.

Pat and Betty is now open Tuesday to Sunday from 3 until 11 pm with hopes to introduce lunch and brunch in the springtime.

Be sure to make a reservation and get out of the cold to try one of Calgary’s newest restaurants.

Pat and Betty

Address: 1217 1 Street SW, Calgary

Instagram