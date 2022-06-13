9 best tropical bars in Calgary to grab tiki-inspired cocktails

Now that the sun is finally shining and patios are opening up again, it’s only right for people to start searching for the best tropical bars in Calgary.

It’s the easiest (and most fun) way to quickly escape to a vacation-like atmosphere in YYC.

Fun garnishes go perfectly with Hawaiian shirts and we know exactly where to find them.

These are the best tropical bars in Calgary when you’re in the mood for tiki-inspired cocktails.

Lanai is an exciting new Hawaiian-themed summer rooftop patio.

Tiki-style cocktails, summer snacks, and live rooftop entertainment can be expected at Lanai so take your favourite Hawaiian shirt out of the closet.

Fun and colourful drinks like the blue Hawaiian, mai tai, pina colada, and a Trinidadian tiki bowl will be found on the menu here. There’s even a one-of-a-kind $50 daiquiri!

Address: 1406-17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Proof was just ranked the highest Calgary bar on Canada’s Top 50 list at #12, and the team even makes a killer tiki-style drink.

Always doing things the right way, the tiki-styler drinks here are made with fresh juices, high-quality spirits, hand-crushed ice, and picture-perfect glassware.

Address: 1302 1st Street SW, Calgary

The Havana-style oasis offers seating for 60 and features a sunlit patio, perfect for soaking up the rays — with a Daiquiri in hand, of course.

Those who worship tropical cocktails will be well taken care of here. Ricardo’s offers an impressive rum-focused cocktail menu (with 50 plus rums listed). Craft beers, wines, and a range of new and classic cocktails are also available.

Address: 1530 5th Street SW, Calgary

This bar with amazing tropical cocktails may be located on 17th Avenue, but Lulu Bar feels more like beachside Honolulu.

The food and drinks are inspired by the varied flavours of Hawaii that have their own Asian influence. The room is large and bright, with lush plants and a covered wrap-around patio that lets you easily imagine you’ve just returned from a day of surfing instead of eating at a Calgary restaurant.

Address: 510 17 Avenue SW, Calgary

Paper Lantern is a hidden speakeasy-star bar and restaurant that instantly makes you feel like you’re entering an entirely new world.

It’s a Vietnamese escape that’s decorated with various themes inspired by the owner’s travels so that every guest here can feel that same feeling.

The cocktail menu has it all, and if you’re looking for a tiki-style cocktail, this is one of the best places to go…if you can find it.

Address: 115 2 Avenue SE Basement, Calgary

A long drink list here includes well-known and lesser-known classic cocktails, like the Last Word, Pimm’s Cup, Singapore Sling, and many more.

Combining tropical with a classic, there’s even a Negroni Slurpee on the list.

Address: 2004 4th Street SW, Calgary

Cannibale is a Bridgeland bar with low-key tiki vibes, especially on the exceptional summer patio.

Margaritas and daiquiris are shaken up right, but we suggest going for the unique English Milk Punch, made with Flor de Cana 7yr Rum, brandy, sherry, earl grey tea, and spices.

Address: 813 1st Avenue NE, Calgary

With a name like tropical, you know it’s going to be on this list.

There’s a list of summer cocktails, several different kinds of margaritas, and three massive tiki-drinks: Pina colada, Mexican bulldog, and the giant margarita with 6 oz of booze and three different flavours.

Address: 1424 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

This recently opened spot on 17th Avenue is a tribute to the porch restaurants in Miami, with swinging bar seats, lush plant life, and a year-round patio.

There are a few drinks ideal for sunny days like the Just Peachy made with Jose Cuervo tequila, Cointreau, peach, passion fruit, honey, and lime.

Address: 730 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

