Pazzi Pizzeria is an exciting new Neapolitan-inspired pizza restaurant opening in Calgary next month.

Opening in mid-June, this new pizza joint will be in the exact location of Treno Coffee & Prosecco, an exciting new cafe and bar concept, and Luca Mercato, a new modern and stylish Italian market.

It’s safe to say this will be an incredible food spot for Calgary diners.

Pazzi Pizzeria will have pizza that is made fresh to order every time, with scratch-made dough and premium ingredients and toppings.

There will also be small bites and food social boards for people to order and share.

The space aims for a relaxed and cheerful atmosphere for a casual lunch or evening out, no matter the occasion. It’s always an excellent time for high-quality pizza.

An exact opening date has not yet been set, so stay tuned for more updates on this highly anticipated new place for authentic pizza.

More details to come on product and menu specifics.

Pazzi Pizzeria

Address: 524 10th Avenue SW, Calgary

