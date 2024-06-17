Earlier this month, Ooh La La Donuts and Coffee announced it closed its West Point Grey store, citing “circumstances completely out of our control” as the reason for the closure.

However, it looks like there’s hope for a new location for the much-loved donut shop.

Ooh La La shared on its Instagram that it has started a GoFundMe to help the business open a new spot.

“We are in need of moving locations after losing our space due to lease issues,” shared the donut shop. “We have a customer who offered us a great space and need funding to assist in the move and renovations.”

“We were heartbroken over having to leave the neighbourhood. The shop is my daughter’s dream to make people happy with donuts and love.”

As of reporting, the fundraiser has raised a little over $500 of its $25,000 goal.

Ooh La La was known for offering a wide variety of donuts made in-house daily, with flavour options ranging from Tutti Fruiti (with Fruity Pebbles cereal) to classic chocolate dipped to seasonal flavours.

Ooh La La Donuts and Coffee

Instagram

With files from Hanna McLean.