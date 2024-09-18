FoodRestaurant Closings

"We will miss all of you!" Ebisu Robson closes

Sep 18 2024, 5:19 pm
It’s been a tough year for the restaurant industry, and now another much-loved Vancouver spot has announced it has closed.

Ebisu Robson posted on Instagram that it has closed its doors, sharing that its final day of operation was Saturday, September 14, 2024.

“We would like to thank you for all your past business and support for the past years,” said the restaurant. “We are very thankful and grateful in having you as our customers. We will miss all of you!”

 

Recently, Ebisu also closed its Richmond location after three decades of service.

Are you going to miss this sushi spot? Let us know in the comments.

Ebisu Robson

Address: 827 Bute Street, Vancouver

Instagram

