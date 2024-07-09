A much-loved Hong Kong-style cafe has closed its doors after nine years. But don’t worry, it’s relocating to a new spot soon.

Deer Garden Signatures updated its website to share that its Union Square location closed its doors on July 7 due to the lease expiring.

The restaurant then went on to share that it will be moving into a new spot at 8119 Park Road, Richmond.

“Please note that our new store is undergoing renovations to provide you with an enhanced dining experience,” shared the restaurant. “During the transition period, we kindly ask for your continued support at our Alexandra Road location in Richmond and our Fraser Street location in Vancouver.”

Deer Garden is best known for its delicious rice noodles in fish soup, alongside many other tasty dishes.

While no opening date has been announced for the new spot, Deer Garden concluded the statement by saying, “We look forward to welcoming you to our new location soon.”

Deer Garden Signatures

Address: 8119 Park Road, Richmond

