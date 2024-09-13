The Flying Pig Olympic Village has now closed its doors for good

In July, we reported that Vancouver’s Olympic Village area would be down a staple eatery come fall, as The Flying Pig Group of Restaurants would be shuttering its outpost there.

At the time, the Flying Pig Olympic Village confirmed to Dished it would be closing its doors in late fall. But, it seems the restaurant wrapped up operations early.

The patio is packed up, and a note on the door at 127 W 2nd Avenue says the restaurant offered its last day of service on September 1.

“Thank you for your support and we are grateful to have been part of this community,” the note said.

The restaurant shared a statement outlining its reason for leaving the space back in July.

“We’ve truly enjoyed our decade-long presence in this neighbourhood, being one of the first restaurants to establish itself before the area was fully developed,” the team shared.

“Despite our efforts, we couldn’t reach an agreement with the landlord, so we’re now searching for a new location. However, Ophelia, our other establishment, will remain open, so we’ll still be around to serve our guests and friends in the area.”

The Flying Pig is known for its menu of West Coast eats and comfort bites. It also has one of the most solid happy hours in the city, in our opinion.

The concept used to operate three locations in Vancouver; sadly, its Gastown spot was demolished after a fire in its building in 2022.

The Flying Pig Yaletown will remain open.

The Flying Pig Olympic Village

Address: 127 W 2nd Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-569-1111

