The much-loved Abbotsford-based restaurant Brodeur’s Bistro is making its way to Metro Vancouver, meaning Vancouverites won’t have to make as much of a trek to get these tasty eats.

Brodeur’s Bistro is best known for its Montreal smoked meat, ribs, jambalaya, and cordon bleu, as well as its 21 different sides, including mac and cheese, fries, mardi gras gumbo soup, provence-style rice, and more.

“We want to take a moment to express our heartfelt gratitude for all the love and support our Abbotsford location has received over the past 11 years,” the bistro shared, adding that it has outgrown its Abbotsford location.

The new location is set to open in early August at the corner of 86th Avenue and 203A Street in Langley.

The bistro will operate out of its current Abbotsford location until Sunday, July 7.

“It’s not goodbye, it’s see you soon, in what’s going to be a beautiful restaurant,” concluded Brodeur’s Bistro.

Address: 101 – 3550 Mt. Lehman Road, Abbotsford

