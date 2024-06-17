FoodRestaurant OpeningsRestaurant Closings

Brodeur's Bistro to move from Abbotsford to Langley

Jun 17 2024
Brodeur's Bistro to move from Abbotsford to Langley

The much-loved Abbotsford-based restaurant Brodeur’s Bistro is making its way to Metro Vancouver, meaning Vancouverites won’t have to make as much of a trek to get these tasty eats.

Brodeur’s Bistro is best known for its Montreal smoked meat, ribs, jambalaya, and cordon bleu, as well as its 21 different sides, including mac and cheese, fries, mardi gras gumbo soup, provence-style rice, and more.

“We want to take a moment to express our heartfelt gratitude for all the love and support our Abbotsford location has received over the past 11 years,” the bistro shared, adding that it has outgrown its Abbotsford location.

The new location is set to open in early August at the corner of 86th Avenue and 203A Street in Langley.

The bistro will operate out of its current Abbotsford location until Sunday, July 7.

“It’s not goodbye, it’s see you soon, in what’s going to be a beautiful restaurant,” concluded Brodeur’s Bistro.

Are you excited about this much-loved restaurant coming to Metro Vancouver? Or will you miss its original Abbotsford location? Let us know in the comments.

Brodeur’s Bistro

Address: 101 – 3550 Mt. Lehman Road, Abbotsford

Instagram

