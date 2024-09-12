A much-loved local pizza and pie spot has shared some news: The Pie Shoppe will be winding down operations at the end of September.

While this is more of a “see you later” than a “goodbye,” owners shared that it will be the end of The Pie Shoppe “as we know it,” but also mentioned it’s not the end in general, saying the move signifies “the opening of a new chapter.”

“In the last 12 [years], since we opened our doors in Chinatown, we have built a little magical universe — one made up of fruit growers, city farmer, winemakers, brewers, neighbours and, of course, customers. We have received accolades that we could not have never imagined when we first conceived The Pie Shoppe and for that, we are truly grateful,” The Pie Shoppe shared in a post on Instagram.

You still have a shot at getting this quality grub before they wrap up.

The concept shared that it will offer pizza, pie, and wine service on Friday, September 13; Saturday, September 14; and Friday, September 20. Pizza service will be offered from 5 to 9 pm, and reservations are encouraged.

Folks can find whole pies and wine bottles for sale on those evenings as well. Keep an eye on The Pie Shoppe’s social accounts for further updates and be sure to pop by.

The Pie Shoppe

Address: 1875 Powell Street, Vancouver

