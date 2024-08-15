Something we don’t love? Metro Vancouver restaurant closures, and we just got word that a family-run Thai restaurant has closed its doors after 30 years of operation.

Lhy Thai Restaurant has been serving the Burnaby community since opening in 1994. It is best known for its curries, noodles, and other classic Thai dishes.

A sign posted on the window of the restaurant reads, “Dear customers, after 30 years in business, we are now retired.”

Located at 7357 Edmonds Street, Burnaby, there’s no word on what will be replacing the longtime restaurant.

Lhy Thai Restaurant

Address: 7357 Edmonds Street, Burnaby

