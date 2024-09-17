"We struggled a lot": Shameless Buns shares update on future operations

This year has been tough for the restaurant industry, and even much-loved Vancouver spots are feeling the pressure. One of those spots, Shameless Buns, shared an update about its future operations.

“Three years ago, we launched the Shameless restaurant with a dream,” shared the restaurant on Instagram. “We wanted to evolve past our food trucks and scale our brand into a brick-and-mortar setting. Our goal with Shameless has always been to highlight Filipino food in a new and exciting way and we were beyond elated to have a permanent spot to do so.

“Unfortunately, things did not go as planned. Although our food truck business continued to soar, our little restaurant did not.”

Shameless Buns continued by sharing how the brick-and-mortar spot has struggled over the years, but instead of looking at it as a negative, they decided to transition the space into a new concept.

The new concept in question is a New England clam chowder spot called Jack’s Chowder.

“We began developing Jack’s a few months ago with the dream of bringing really great New England Clam chowder to VanCity!” said Shameless Buns.

The restaurant recently held two Jack’s Chowder pop-ups where it tested the new menu items.

Customers can expect to find things like classic clam chowder served in a sourdough bread bowl with oyster crackers, bacon from Crack On, and lobster oil.

Other tasty menu items include Dill Pickle Popcorn Shrimp, Salt & Vinegar Fries, and a fish sandwich, which Jack’s Chowder calls a “kind of a grown-up version of the Filet-O-something.” It features beer-battered cod, B&B pickles, American cheese, and Jack’s tartar sauce all on a tasty bun.

Jack’s Chowder will officially open on Friday, September 20 and operate from Friday to Sunday.

But don’t worry, Shameless Buns did share that the jeepney will still be going strong, serving up your Shameless favourites like adobo fries and spaghetti lumpia “all over the Lower Mainland for years to come.”

“Thanks for all the support over the years and we can’t wait to see you at both Jack’s Chowder and Shameless Buns,” concluded the restaurant.

Address: 5772 Fraser Street, Vancouver

