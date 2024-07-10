The Flying Pig Olympic Village will be closing in late fall

Vancouver’s Olympic Village area will be down a staple restaurant come fall, as The Flying Pig Group of Restaurants will be shuttering its outpost there.

The Flying Pig Olympic Village (127 2nd Avenue West) confirmed to Dished it will be closing its doors in late fall.

“We’ve truly enjoyed our decade-long presence in this neighbourhood, being one of the first restaurants to establish itself before the area was fully developed,” the restaurant said in a statement shared with Dished.

“Despite our efforts, we couldn’t reach an agreement with the landlord, so we’re now searching for a new location. However, Ophelia, our other establishment, will remain open, so we’ll still be around to serve our guests and friends in the area.”

The Flying Pig is known for its menu of West Coast eats and comfort bites. It also has one of the most solid Happy Hours in the city, in our opinion.

The concept used to operate three locations in Vancouver; sadly, its Gastown spot was demolished after a fire in its building in 2022.

The Flying Pig Yaletown will remain open. Be sure to head to the Olympic Village eatery this summer and fall and enjoy its fabulous patio.

The Flying Pig Olympic Village

Address: 127 W 2nd Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-569-1111

