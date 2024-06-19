Silver Valley Brewing to close its doors

The brewery scene in BC has been taking some hits, and another brewery is, unfortunately, throwing in the towel. Silver Valley Brewing announced on Instagram that it will be closing.

“Thank you all so much for your support over these last 6 years,” shared Silver Valley. “We deeply appreciate your visits, conversations, and letting us be a hub in your community.”

The brewery proceeded to share that its last day of operation would be Monday, July 1.

“Be sure to stop by and enjoy a pint with your friends or bring in your growler for one last fill. We’d love to see you,” the brewery concluded.

Silver Valley specializes in English Ales but brews all kinds of beers, from IPAs to Stouts and Sours.

Will you miss this Maple Ridge brewery? Let us know in the comments.

Address: 11952 224th Street, Maple Ridge

