Boardwalk Brewing to close its doors

Jul 10 2024, 6:34 pm
It’s another sad day for the Metro Vancouver brewing scene: Boardwalk Brewing has announced it will be closing its doors.

The brewery took to Instagram to share the closure announcement, saying the reason for closing was the “rising costs in this economic climate.”

 

Boardwalk Brewing, located at 575 Seaborne Avenue, Port Coquitlam, will close on Sunday, July 14.

For its final week of operating, Boardwalk shared that it will be having happy hour pricing all day and 10% off all to-go beers.

“We are so grateful for all of our customer’s support over the years,” concluded the brewery.

Other recent casualties in the Greater Vancouver brewery scene include Silver Valley Brewing in Maple Ridge and Studio Brewing in Burnaby. Other breweries have been asking for community support to help stay afloat.

Address: 575 Seaborne Avenue, Port Coquitlam

