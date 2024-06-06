It’s been a sad year for restaurant closures, and now we’ve gotten word that another has closed its doors. Simit Bakery quietly closed its West Broadway location.

Signs on the doors to its West Broadway spot say they are now “permanently closed.”

“Sorry we couldn’t make it,” said the signs in the bakery. It then cited the construction in the area as the reason for the closure.

This isn’t the first time a business has closed its doors due to ongoing construction. An outdoor clothes and equipment store that operated for over 20 years closed and cited construction—as well as COVID-19 and rising rent—as the reason for its closure.

Simit is an authentic Turkish bakery with a delicious breakfast and dessert menu. Think soft stuffed bagels with apple and tahini swirl pastry.

However, this isn’t the end for this much-loved bakery. You can still visit Simit at its Kitsilano bakery and cafe at 2268 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver.

Will you miss this spot for Turkish baked goods? Let us know in the comments.