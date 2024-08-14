It’s been a tough couple of months for the Metro Vancouver restaurant industry, and now another long-time spot has announced it will be closing.

PG’s Jamaican Restaurant posted on Instagram that it would be closing its doors.

“After 11 years of serving our community with the vibrant flavours and culture of Jamaica, we have made the difficult decision to close our doors,” shared the restaurant.

“From the very beginning, our mission was to bring a taste of Jamaica to Vancouver/White Rock, and we have been honoured and humbled by the support, love, and loyalty you have shown us. Whether you visited us for a quick lunch, a family dinner, or a special celebration, each of you has been a part of our journey, and we are incredibly grateful.”

On the menu at PG’s, customers can find all sorts of Jamaican dishes like jerk chicken, oxtail, curries, and much more.

The restaurant shared that the closure would be effective as of August 18, 2024, meaning there is still time to get one last meal before it’s closed for good.

“Although PG’s Jamaican Restaurant is closing, the memories we’ve made together will remain with us forever. We hope that you will remember us fondly, as we will always cherish the moments shared with you,” the restaurant added.

Address: 1387 Johnston Road, White Rock

