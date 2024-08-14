After nearly a decade of serving tasty tacos and burritos in Blood Alley, Tacofino Gastown is marking the end of an era with a nonstop final weekend celebration on Saturday, August 17, and Sunday, August 18.

On Saturday night, Tacofino is teaming up with local hip-hop culture builders Ruts, along with some special surprise guests, to throw down some party tunes for what Tacofino promises to be “one last legendary Gastown Saturday night.” Ruts will play from 7 to 11 pm, with service on the patio ending at 10 pm.

Then, on Sunday, the restaurant will be ending its 10-year run with a party from 3 to 9 pm featuring tunes spun by current Gastown staff and alumni. Current team member Saem will be playing from 3 to 6 pm, and Gastown alumni Lola Phyne will be taking things over from 6 to 9 pm.

“It’s been an amazing 10 years for Tacofino Gastown, and we’re very sad to be leaving,”

said Tacofino managing partner Gino Di Domenico. “But we never turn down the chance to

have a big party, and we’re looking forward to celebrating this journey with our friends,

neighbours and team who have all made this ride so great.”

Sunday’s final day of service will run from 11:30 am to 9 pm with food and drink specials happening all day. Be sure to follow @tacofinolovesyou on Instagram for all updates.

Tacofino Gastown

Address: 15 W Cordova Street, Vancouver

