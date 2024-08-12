FoodRestaurant Closings

YuShang Hot Pot to close after six years of operation

Marco Ovies
|
Aug 12 2024, 10:46 pm
It has been a tough year for the restaurant industry, and now another spot has announced that it will be closing.

YuShang Hot Pot posted on Instagram that it will be closing its doors.

“Thank you for being with us for the past 6 years,” shared the restaurant. “We are very sorry to tell you that the closure of YuShang Hot Pot, effective August 31, 2024.”

Located at 950 W Broadway #202, Vancouver, the spot was best known for its variety of delicious soup bases, such as clear, spicy, mushroom, and chicken broth. It also offers a huge range of ingredients for cooking in the broth, ranging from Wagyu beef and lamb to tofu and dumplings.

“We hope to spend the rest of August with you all,” concluded the restaurant.

Will you be visiting this hot pot destination one last time before it closes? Let us know in the comments.

With files from Dished Staff

YuShang Hot Pot

Address: 950 W Broadway #202, Vancouver

Instagram

