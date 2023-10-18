All 21 vendors to check out at the Metro Vancouver Croissant Crawl

Get ready to choose your own flaky adventures, because the Metro Vancouver Croissant Crawl is back and it’s bigger and better than ever!

Running from November 1 to 14, the croissant crawl is a self-guided, limited-edition croissant tour that takes place in and around the region.

This buttery and delicious event highlights some of the most creative and mouthwatering croissant creations from participating vendors, and organizers are excited for foodies to try them all.

“The event is updated and improved this year so more people can enjoy these tasty treats,” said Metro Vancouver Croissant Crawl in a release. “This year the event is extended to two weeks, and includes vendors beyond Vancouver in North Vancouver, New Westminster; and the Tri-Cities. There are (also) two plant-based offerings this year for vegans to join the fun.”

Dished was able to get a sneak peek of all 21 vendors that will be participating this year, which is more than double the number of spots that took part in 2022.

Here are all the vendors and their food offerings you can expect at this year’s Metro Vancouver Croissant Crawl:

Vancouver and New West

Bel Café (Coconut & Pandan Supreme Croissant)

Bonus Bakery (Tiramisu Biscoff Crumbs Croissant [plant-based])

Cadeaux Bakery (Apple Pecan Crisp Twice Baked Croissant)

Charisma Cafe & Dessert House (Honey Ham & Cheese Mochi Croissant and Tomato Jam & Cheese Mochi Croissant)

Davie Village Bakery (Nutella Supreme Croissant)

Footo Croissant (Cinnamon Croissant Cereal)

Hazukido (Caramel Pumpkin Spice Cream Croissant)

Karen’s Dreamy Bakeshop (Almond Croissant Crown)

Kozak Ukrainian Eatery – also in New Westminster (Pistachio Croissant Cube)

Leavenly Goods Bakery (XXL Croissant in Original or Almond)

Nelson the Seagull Cafe (Chocolate Mumgry & Jam Croissant)

Paul Bakery, Café and Restaurant (Caramel Chocolate Croissant Cube and Mascarpone and Strawberry Croissant)

To Live For Bakery & Cafe (Pecan Caramel Croissant [plant-based])

Terra Breads (Pumpkin Pie Double Baked Croissant)

Uprising Breads Bakery (Toasted Coconut Cream Croissant)

VIVA Cafe & Bakery (Jasmine Pistachio Parcel)

Wicked Cafe & Bakery (S’mores Kouign-Amann)

Tri-Cities and North Vancouver

BjornBar Bakery — also in North Vancouver (Crunchy Hazelnut Milk Chocolate Croissant)

Cassandra Cakes Co. (Croissant Waffle Sandwich)

Leaven Bakery at Port Moody Winter Market November 5 and 12 (Carbonara Croissant and Charcoal Salted Egg Yolk Croissant)

Pourquoi Pas Pâtisserie (St. Honoré Croissant)

There are limited quantities of each croissant creation, so all vendors will be offering pre-orders while supplies last. Customers can vote on the event website for their favourite croissant of the crawl.

Metro Vancouver Croissant Crawl 2023

When: November 1 to 14

Where: Participating bakeries and cafes around the city

Instagram

With files from Dished Staff