It’s been a tough couple of months for Vancouver restaurants, and now another spot has announced it has closed. On Yogurt posted on Instagram that its final day of business was June 23.

“Due to personal reasons and a reevaluation of our career path, we have made the difficult decision to close our doors after an unforgettable run since 2015,” shared the gelato spot.

“Opening a cozy yogurt shop was our dream fresh out of campus, and we poured our hearts and hopes into every scoop and swirl. From long lines eagerly awaiting desserts to quiet hours spent reflecting, each moment has been cherished.”

On Yogurt was best known for its rolled frozen yogurt and gelato, alongside more unique treats like flash-frozen ice cream, taiyaki, and its signature bubble waffle series.

“This decision feels like parting with a piece of ourselves, yet we embrace the opportunity for new beginnings as we approach a new decade in life,” concluded On Yogurt. “We were just engaged when we started the business, and we have a family of four now. Change is never easy, but it opens doors to new adventures.”

Will you miss this dessert shop? Let us know in the comments.

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok