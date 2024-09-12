Preservatory Provisions Toast Bar to say goodbye after two years

A special spot in Vancouver’s Granville Island Market is saying goodbye this month. Preservatory Provisions & Toast Bar shared it will be wrapping up cafe operations by September 15.

The concept will no longer operate its casual standup toast cafe in the market as its lease is up, but you can still enjoy its products via The Preservatory brand.

From September 15 onward, The Preservatory brand goodies will be sold at Benton Brothers Fine Cheese in the Granville Island Public Market and through The Preservatory retailers across Canada and the US.

“Thank you for the amazing memories and your support, it’s meant the world to us. 💛 Stay tuned for updates on what’s new and where to find The Preservatory products, and follow us @thepreservatory for more exciting flavours and future plans!” the concept shared on Instagram.

The Toast Bar operated for a delicious two years. Be sure to head over and check it out before the 15th.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Preservatory Provisions & Toast Bar (@preservatorytoastbar)

Preservatory Provisions & Toast Bar

Address: Granville Island Public Market — 1689 Johnston Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok