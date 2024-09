In June 2024, Dished reported that Lucille’s, a new brunch restaurant, opened in Vancouver. Now, three months later, the restaurant has announced that it has closed.

“South Granville, that was a summer to remember! As of today, our doors are closed,” shared the restaurant on Instagram.

Lucille’s served a variety of brunch faves like smashed avocado toast, eggs benny, pancakes, and ratatouille hash.

It was located at 1509 West 12th Avenue, at the former location of Heirloom and was owned by the same people.

In January 2024,Ā Heirloom announced it would be closing its doors, citing that ā€œSouth Granville has proven a little too expensive for a niche market.ā€

The closure announcements came a few months after Heirloom received backlash forĀ addingĀ meat options to its previously entirely vegetarian menu.

Additionally, Heirloom facedĀ controversyĀ for the way it responded to comments and reviews online, calling people names like ā€œcowardly fickle prick,ā€ ā€œdouche,ā€ ā€œsoy boy,ā€ and even telling someone to ā€œgo hump your cat.ā€

