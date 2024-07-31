FoodRestaurant Closings

Karen's Dreamy Bakeshop closes its doors after over four years

Jul 31 2024, 6:09 pm
It’s been a rough go for the Vancouver food scene recently, and unfortunately, another spot has closed its doors. Karen’s Dreamy Bakeshop announced on Instagram that it has officially closed.

“Four and a half years ago, my dream came true when I opened my bakery,” shared the bakery. “Sadly, Covid hit just two months after our grand opening, challenging us in ways we never expected.”

The bakeshop was best known for its sourdough bread alongside its croissants, cookies, sandwiches, and pizzas. It has also participated in Vancouver’s croissant crawl.

“While it’s bittersweet to say goodbye, I’m excited to embark on the next chapter of my life,” continued Karen’s. “The experience and knowledge I gained from running this bakery have given me the strength to move forward into my future endeavours.”

Karen’s final day of operation was July 12.

However, the area won’t be going long without another bakery. On Karen’s website, it shared that a new bakery will be opening in the space.

Will you miss Karen’s Dreamy Bakeshop? Let us know in the comments.

Karen’s Dreamy Bakeshop

Address: 4021 Macdonald Street, Vancouver

Instagram

