New Vancouver restaurants: 25 fresh places to eat

New Vancouver restaurants? Those are our three favourite words.

We’ve gone and collected a list of all the new Vancouver restaurants you should look into trying this month.

There is always a lot of chowing down for us to do in and around our city, and these new eateries make our to-eat lists longer than ever.

Here are 25 new and newly reopened Vancouver restaurants for you to try right now.

The long-awaited, farm-to-table spot is a cozy addition to our city’s already stellar Italian culinary scene. From what we can see, this eatery has instantly become a hit with folks in the neighbourhood.

Address: 352 East 10th Avenue, Vancouver

Instagram

The wine bar joins downtown Chilliwack’s District 1881, a renewed heritage hub also home to Field House Brewing, Bricklayer Brewing, and Bow and Stern.

Fortitude Wine Bar is open from Wednesday to Sunday from 1 pm to 10 pm

Address: #103-45922 Thunderbird Lane, Chilliwack

Phone: 604-795-4060

From what we’ve seen so far, Brightside Café has a fittingly sunny, yellow colour scheme designed by local design and creative consultancy Studio Roslyn, so you know the space is going to be considerably chic.

Address: 3040 West Broadway, Vancouver

Instagram

Daruma Convenience Store is located at Unit 1361-8368 Capstan Way, in the same small strip mall as the Machi Machi bubble tea store and One Cake Boutique.

The store tells Dished that it plans to focus on only Japanese products, with a selection of frozen goods and plans to add ready-to-eat foods as well.

Address: Unit 1361-8368 Capstan Way, Richmond

Instagram

It seems every Vancouverite has their own idea of who makes the best sushi in the city, but certainly, one of the top contenders is Green Leaf Sushi.

The restaurant chain, which opened its first spot on West Broadway years ago and has since expanded with one in Burnaby, recently opened up its first spot in North Vancouver.

Address: 117 West 1st Street, North Vancouver

Instagram

The company, which coins itself as offering “Canada’s ultimate steak experience,” has had branded boarding up around 1055 Canada Place #26 since March, and it’s finally time to share what’s been going on behind the scenes.

Address: Vancouver Convention Centre West Building — 1055 Canada Place #26, Vancouver

Phone: 604-306-2222

Instagram

Ninja Bubble Tea X Poké has its original location in Coquitlam on Glen Drive – with an express spot serving only bubble tea in New Westminster’s River Market – but has just opened a new location worth getting excited for.

Address: #2119 – 2850 Shaughnessy Street, Port Coquitlam

Instagram

Vancouver’s got a great selection of traditional burgers you can dive into, but we’ll never shy away from a new spot serving up a specialty variety of this handheld. Enter Petite Bao.

Located at 2825 West Broadway (the former location of Ramen Densetsu), Petite Bao is all about handcrafted bao burgers.

Address: 2825 W Broadway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-800-0080

Instagram

Vancouver’s new Asian gastropub, The Darkside, soft-launched a few days ago, and you know we had to step in and see what was cooking at the fresh Chinatown destination.

Partners are calling this concept “TOTT” for the initial opening period.

It’s the restaurant’s short-term pop-up that allows diners to wet their whistles when it comes to what the fully finished eatery will offer once it grand opens in January 2023.

Address: 219 Union Street, Vancouver

Instagram

This new premium airport dining experience is brought to us by Plaza Premium Group. It’s located in YVR’s US transborder terminal near Gate E87.

The concept of Root98 was inspired by “herbs and seeds.” Its name is a play on “route” and the “98” is a reference to the year Plaza Premium Group was founded.

L’Atelier, known for its baked in-house croissants, has moved from its small 260 East 5th Avenue address to 599 East Broadway – a significantly bigger storefront than the one it’s been operating out of for the last five years.

Address: 599 East Broadway, Vancouver

Instagram

A new midday pop-up just launched in Vancouver: Lunch Bar by Kafka’s. The concept is located inside Kafka’s Coffee Roasters’ Gastown location at 151 W Hastings Street.

It offers patrons two different stews (one vegan and one meat) each week for $13.50. Each bowl is served with a slice of freshly baked focaccia bread.

Address: Kafka’s Coffee Roasters’ Gastown — 151 W Hastings Street, Vancouver

Instagram

The same folks behind Ricardo’s Kandy Korner, which has locations in White Rock and Vancouver, has just opened a new concept shop, this time specializing in treats of the cooler variety: ice cream and bubble tea.

Address: 14963 Marine Drive, White Rock

Instagram

Milk Bar at Nordstrom Pacific Centre View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver) One of the sweetest names in bakeries has landed in downtown Vancouver: Milk Bar. The NYC-founded concept, known for its Compost Cookie, “naked” layer cakes, Cereal Milk Soft Serve, and Milk Bar Pies, launched on the first level at Nordstrom Pacific Centre. Address: Nordstrom Pacific Centre — 799 Robson Street, Vancouver Instagram

To Live For Bakery View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver) Erin Ireland, a celebrated Vancouver-based vegan food blogger and business owner, has been working tirelessly behind the scenes to get the space ready for patrons. Just like To Live For’s treats, the bakery cafe is nothing short of delightful. Address: 1508 Nanaimo Street, Vancouver Instagram

Pause n’ Sip has shared a space with J&G Fried Chicken on downtown Vancouver’s Robson Street since the summer, but now the brand has opened up a second location in Metro Vancouver.

Address: Aberdeen Square, 135 – 4000 No. 3 Road, Richmond

Instagram

Northern BBQ, a restaurant specializing in Chinese BBQ, softly opened its doors at 5595 Kingsway earlier this summer.

Address: 5595 Kingsway, Burnaby

Instagram

Simple Love Coffee Home has just soft opened in the South Cambie area on the first floor of the condo development Primrose by Transca.

Located at 4936 Cambie Street, just steps from Queen Elizabeth Park, Simple Love Coffee Home offers a cozy and welcoming space for coffee and keto desserts.

Address: 4936 Cambie Street, Vancouver

Instagram

One Metro Vancouver bakery understands this obsession and has opened up a brick-and-mortar space dedicated to the perfect French treat.

Elmo Baking Co., which just opened in Port Moody, focuses on creative croissant creations and handcrafted cream puffs.

Address: 3133 Murray Street, Port Moody

Phone: 866-528-9912

Instagram

The café, located downtown at 686 Seymour Street, officially opened its doors this summer, crafting traditional sweets like Kunafa (a spun-pastry dessert that’s soaked in a sweet syrup and layered with delicate cheese) and Mamoul (date-filled cookies).

Address: 686 Seymour Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Turquoise Goat View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver) As a queer-owned establishment that pays its staff a living wage (tipping is not required or expected here), Turquoise Goat offers something to the Vancouver gaming community that was missing before: a chill, local hangout where everyone is welcome. Turquoise Goat is open from 11 am to 11 pm on weekdays and from 10 am to 11 pm on weekends, with both reservations and walk-in space available. Address: 122 West Hastings Street, Vancouver Instagram

Tera’s Bean View this post on Instagram A post shared by TERAs BEAN (@terasbean) The café held its soft opening back in July and since then has slowly ramped up its dessert offerings to both locals and commuters passing through the Burnaby neighbourhood. Address: 1899 Willingdon Avenue, Burnaby Instagram

It has been just shy of a year since popular UK-based cafe Chaiiwala opened its first BC location in Abbotsford. Now, the brand has launched its second outpost in our province in Surrey.

This is the first location in Metro Vancouver for the brand, which operates three other locations in Ontario.

Address: 12855 80th Avenue, Surrey

Instagram

The Burnaby location of JINYA had been under construction for some time at TAB, but the restaurant finally opened to the public on November 14.

Address: The Amazing Brentwood – 4567 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby

Instagram

In addition to its sandwiches, Saigon Bites offers a range of coffee beverages, including a pandan latte, ube latte, and Vietnamese egg coffee.

While it’s currently in its soft opening stage, you’ll find Saigon Bites open from Tuesday to Sunday from 8 am to 5 pm.

Address: 6285 Kingsway, Burnaby

Phone: 236-466-0280

Instagram

With files from Daryn Wright