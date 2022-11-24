We’ve got a lot of great grub to choose from at Vancouver International Airport, and here’s a new spot for us to check out before/after our next flight: Root98 Restaurant.

This new premium airport dining experience is brought to us by Plaza Premium Group. It’s located in YVR’s US transborder terminal near Gate E87.

The concept of Root98 was inspired by “herbs and seeds.” Its name is a play on “route” and the “98” is a reference to the year Plaza Premium Group was founded.

YVR’s newest restaurant aims to bring patrons a delightful culinary experience via “artistically plated dishes” made during live preparation experiences.

Bubble tea from BlackBall Taiwanese Dessert is also offered at this spot.

Root98 offers guests the opportunity to sit down and relax in its dining area called The Marketplace, or, folks can grab healthy, packaged meals from the to-go section and be on their way.

Root98 is now open to the public. Its hours of operation are 5 am to 8 pm daily.

In addition to Root98, Plaza Premium Lounge has announced the newly renovated lounge in YVR’s US transborder terminal is open as well.

This space has been expanded by an additional 2,000 square feet to accommodate 132 guests. That’s double the amount of its previous layout.

Guests who check out the lounge can expect to enjoy a contemporary and refined design, screen partitions, a feature ceiling over the bar, and dedicated zones including dining, lounge, and bar areas.

New amenities in the space include a nursing room, added shower rooms, and a full-service bar with premium drinks.

The dining menu has also been updated.

YVR’s renovated US Departures Lounge is open from 5 am to 8 pm daily. Passes for this area are available for purchase on Plaza Premium Lounge’s website.