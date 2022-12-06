FoodRestaurants & BarsDessertsFood EventsFood News

Lee's Donuts popping up in downtown Vancouver this month

Dec 6 2022, 9:50 pm
It’s the most wonderful time of the year. What could be better? Well, we’ll tell you what news made our day better: Lee’s Donuts is officially popping up in downtown Vancouver.

The beloved Granville Island-based treat maker confirmed to Dished that a “donut cabin” pop-up will be launching in the Bentall Centre soon.

This initiative is in partnership with Fleur De Villes Vancouver, a 10-day festive celebration showcasing Vancouver’s top floral talent via 50 different displays around the downtown core.

From December 9 to 18, you can find the Lee’s Donuts pop-up open from 10 am to 6 pm.

The purveyor will have a special Sprinkle Floral Donut in collaboration with La Fraise Rose, in addition to the following varieties:

  • Honey Dip
  • Raspberry Jelly
  • Chocolate with Sprinkles
  • Sugar Cake
  • Cinnamon
  • Powdered

Folks who head to the Bentall Centre can order donuts as singles, a half dozen, and a dozen. Find the cabin at 595 Burrard, Vancouver.

Be sure to check out this pop-up while you can this month, donut lovers! Other local spots around town will be doing collaborations during Fleur De Villes too. See more here.

