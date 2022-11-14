Flaky, buttery, and infinitely versatile: the croissant is one of our most favourite pastries, and for good reason.

One Metro Vancouver bakery understands this obsession and has opened up a brick-and-mortar space dedicated to the perfect French treat.

Elmo Baking Co., which just opened in Port Moody over the weekend, focuses on creative croissant creations and handcrafted cream puffs.

Located at 3133 Murray Street, Elmo Baking Co. previously sold its goodies at a pop-up in Richmond, making a name for itself with its double-baked croissants in Asian-inspired flavours.

“Our pastries, cakes, desserts, and confections break free from the ordinary humdrum with their bold flavours and unique spin on the traditional,” says the business’ website.

When it comes to Elmo’s croissants, expect offerings like black sesame, ube, and pistachio sour cherry, as well as seasonal specials.

The bakery also offers cream puffs in varieties like black forest, matcha, and bingsu, with other viennoiseries like pain au chocolate, cakes, and macarons.

Elmo Baking Co.’s new space does not have any seating and is take-out only, but is conveniently located right across the street from Rocky Point Park.

The bakery is currently open from 8 am to 5 pm, or until it sells out.

Address: 3133 Murray Street, Port Moody

Phone: 866-528-9912

Instagram