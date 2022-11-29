Metro Vancouver loves its bubble tea and poké, so lucky for us there’s a new spot where you can get both.

Ninja Bubble Tea X Poké has its original location in Coquitlam on Glen Drive – with an express spot serving only bubble tea in New Westminster’s River Market – but has just opened a new location worth getting excited for.

The new Ninja Bubble Tea X Poké in Port Coquitlam, which grand opened on November 13, is located at Shaughnessy Station at #2119 – 2850 Shaughnessy Street.

This spot will have both of the brand’s main offerings – bubble tea and poké bowls – in addition to house-made mac and cheese and some hot beverage options.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ninja Bubble Tea x Poké (Shaughnessy Station) (@ninjabbt.ss)

Ninja’s build-your-own poké bowls are available in two different sizes, with available toppings including Ahi Tuna, spicy salmon, and sweet chili fried tofu.

It also offers 50% off any drink with the purchase of a poké bowl – a pretty sweet lunch combo if you ask us.

According to its website, the brand also has plans to open a location in Surrey’s Guildford Village soon.

Address: #2119 – 2850 Shaughnessy Street, Port Coquitlam

